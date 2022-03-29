Ottawa Senators | Owner Eugene Melnik passed away

Eugene Melnick, Ottawa Senator owner, has passed away.

Catherine Harvey Benard

Journalism

Melnick’s family and the Elders’ Organization said in a press release issued Monday evening that the 62-year-old businessman died “surrounded by his family” after “a disease he faced with determination and courage.”

The exact nature of his illness was not revealed.

Melnick, a father of two, has owned the Ottawa Senators and their home, the Canadian Tyre Centre, since 2003.

“Eugene has never wavered in his desire and commitment to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital. Under his leadership, Senators reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and the Conference Final in 2017.”

“Eugene was confident that the current roster of talented players and coaching staff developed by his organization would rise to the challenge and ultimately fulfill this championship promise.”

Melnyk was not only engaged in sports, but far from it. He was the founder and former president of Biovail Corp. , which was once Canada’s largest pharmaceutical company. Most recently, he served as the president and CEO of Neurolign, a medical device startup, as well as the president of Clean Beauty Collective, a store that manufactures beauty products.

This is without mentioning his talents as a horse breeder. The statement stated that his “horses have won many of the most prestigious awards in the sport,” including the Canadian Triple Crown.

Over the years, Melnyk has supported numerous charities including St. Joseph’s Health Center, Help Us Help the Children, and St. Joseph’s School. Michael’s College in Toronto. Each year, the entrepreneur organizes a Skate for Kids event at the Canadian Tire Center, where he donates hockey equipment to children in need.

Eugene Melnick also served as an honorary colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces from 2014 to 2019.

In his last public appearance, on March 2, he supported the Ukrainian people, his parents from Ukraine.

The Torontonian has not always been a co-owner and sentimentalist unanimously with senators’ supporters. In 2016, he and business partners John Ruddy and Graham Bird submitted a development plan called RendezVous LeBreton to the National Capital Commission, which called for the construction of a plaza, commercial space, and 4,000 condominiums and residences. The partnership ended in mutual lawsuits and mediation failed.

Several reactions

Various players in the hockey community reacted to the news in the minutes after it was announced. Including Brady Tkachuk, Young Senators Forward.

“Mr Melnyk, my colleagues and the many Senators who have preceded us have given me the opportunity to live our dream,” he wrote on Twitter. The Ottawa community will miss you very much. Condolences to the family. »

Commissioner Gary Pittman also spoke in a press release.

“The words ‘passion’ and ‘dedication’ define the man who has owned the Ottawa Senate since 2003,” he said. Que ce soit dans la salle de conférence avec ses collègues gouverneurs, à la patinoire avec ses sénateurs bien-aimés ou dans la communauté avec sa philanthropie, il se souciait profondément du jeu’er de la vie et son need. »

He added, “Eugene has been upfront, but has maintained an unwavering commitment to the game and his roots and loved nothing more than to wear the Senators’ jersey and cheer for his beloved team.”

Several National League organizations, including Canadians, also offered their condolences to Melnick’s family.

“The world of hockey has lost a passionate and dedicated leader,” the Habs family wrote on his social networks.