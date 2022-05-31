Ould Ali and Pulpina comment on the loss to Japan

In their first match of the 2022 Maurice Revelo Championships, the Greens U23 lost to Japan U19, narrowly (1-0). Noureddine Ould Ali and his player Adel Boulbina returned to this defeat.

Algeria failed to score this afternoon against Japan’s under-19 team. However, in the face of four shots from the Japanese, the foxes tried their luck 20 times.

Without success, Noureddine Ould Ali’s men lack competence. The national coach is aware of this, but remains satisfied with the content. “ We lost the game but that doesn’t stop my team from developing the game ‘, fell into the mixed zone after the match.

Adel Boulbina gave his impressions after this defeat. The best Algerian player in this match said: We controlled the whole match without being able to score, unfortunately. We had several chances more than the opponent. The last touch was missing. We’ll try to catch up with the next match.”

As a reminder, EN U23 will play its second match in the group against Colombia under 19 next Friday, before returning to Comoros.

DZfoot