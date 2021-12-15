Pacioretty sees red – TVA Sports

While the Montreal Canadiens are unable to stop another team, no one can stop their former captain Max Pasuritti these days. The man who now wears the colors of the Vegas Golden Knights flashed a red light twice in their 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The guests were already up 1-0, thanks to Shea Theodore, when Pacioretty first came out. He first received an accurate throw from Chandler Stevenson before past Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman, who tricked him between the podiums.

Number 67 returned to the charge of the second engagement. Using his devastating wrist shot, he beat Swayman again, giving his team a four-goal lead.

Since the beginning of the campaign, Pacioretty has scored the goal 12 times, in 11 matches. With his two goals in the evening, he extended his streak with at least one goal to seven and by at least one point to nine. He has also scored two or more points in his last four matches.

Jonathan Marchesault achieved the other achievement of the Golden Knights, while goalkeeper Robin Lehner saved 23 balls in the win.

Senators Restore the Holy Fire

In Florida, the Ottawa Senators appear to have regained their displays at the end of the 2020-2021 season, claiming a fifth win in six games, defeating the Panthers 8-2.

The visitors made life difficult for Florida goalkeeper Spencer Knight, who left the eight goals in 38 shots.

In the win, Drake Paterson was the Senators’ most productive skater, with four points, while Josh Norris and Conor Brown smoothed the scoring three times.

For his part, Anton Forsberg scored Al-Nassr, thanks to the performance of 33 saves.

Cam Atkinson makes life hard for the demons

In Philadelphia, the Flyers served a 6-1 correction to the New Jersey Devils, courtesy of Cam Atkinson.

The Pennsylvania forward shook the strings once in a while to complete a hat-trick. The one who was scored in the second period was also while the crowd favorite players were playing with one man less.

Atkinson finished his game with four points, who also added a assist from Oscar Lindblom. Justin Brown and Travis Sanheim also rocked the strings of the Flyers.

At the other end of the ice, goalkeeper Carter Hart gave up only once, with a throw from BK Suban, in the second half. Hart went on to tackle 26 times to win.