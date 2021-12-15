Alan Wake 2 is indeed a TPS and will “by far” be the most beautiful game in Remedy | Xbox One

Feet with great fanfare during Game Awards 2021And Alan Wake 2 However it is still very vague towards licensing enthusiasts. Just to be patient before its release in 2023, we have some information to share with you.

The choice of Alan Wake 2 is slowly becoming clearer

Go from just a fantasy to a sequel So reallAlan Wake 2 will arrive sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC. In the meantime, many gray areas remain.

What would his scenario look like? What will this game be made of? Who will make up the cast of this sequel? So many questions and more, we now have part of the answers to them.

We turned to Twitter to find what we were looking for and Sam Lake’s post did the rest. Remedy’s creative director has already indulged in some confidence in his recent publications.

In short, Sam Lake confirms it Alan Wake 2 It will always be a third person game as actors Matthew Charles Porretta and Ilkka Villi return to resurrect our hero, the first to dub the original while the second will be there to ensure motion capture for the writer.

Thank you for making us as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are. A couple of easy explanations before we go into the dark to get to work. Yes, this is a third person game. Yes, Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta are back as Alan Wake. #AlanWake Tweet embed Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/8UvzXGgKdE – Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 14, 2021

The most beautiful Remedy game, just that!

Remedy was very proud to announce the sequel to their hit game and confirmed that it is indeed the Northlight internal engine that will be used here, which was recently used in the monitoring And soon in a campaign Crossfire X.

Sam Lake is official, Alan Wake 2 will be “by far” the most beautiful game from Remedy studio, just that! Since the game is only planned on the latest generation of consoles and PCs, the studio will have all the power needed to polish its next kid to the limit. When you see the studio’s latest productions, you can’t wait to see them all!