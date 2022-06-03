Paid overtime for senior managers in the health network

The pandemic has paid off for the health network’s top executives. TVA Nouvel has learned that some of them saw their salaries increase by 80% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

At the Center for Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS) on the North Shore, the highest-paid director’s salary was about half a million dollars in 2021, more than double what the prime minister earned.

The noticeable increase in some salaries is mainly due to the overtime work of senior executives (directors of integrated health and social services centers and integrated university health and social services centers) at the time of the pandemic.

Unlike health workers, they did not receive “COVID bonuses” during the last critical period.

The data obtained by TVA Nouvelles was provided by 16 of the 22 CISSSs and CIUSSSs in the province, after accessing requests for information.

According to the explanations provided, salaries include amounts claimed in expense reports, but these amounts represent only a few thousand dollars in total, and in most cases remained lower or similar to those claimed prior to the health crisis.

Among the full payroll submitted to TVA Nouvelles, CISSS de la Côte-Nord won the award for the largest increase. The highest-paid CEO made nearly $200,000 more than he did before the pandemic for the year ending December 31, 2020.

He is closely followed by Montreal’s Director of Public Health, affiliated with the CIUSSS-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, rising from $283,460 a year before the pandemic to $464,580 for 2020. It must be said that Mylene Drouin faced It had its share of challenges when the pandemic broke out, while many cases of COVID-19 have been in the capital.

Salaries received by CIUSSS executives working in East Montreal and Saguenay-Lac Saint-Jean are not excluded: the first professional services director, in 2020, received $164,000 more than before the pandemic, while the second organization’s professional services director, In 2020, nearly $60,000 more than it was before the crisis.

Note: In 2021, many managers saw their salaries return closer to what they were in 2019.

By comparison, François Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec, received $205,793 in 2020-2021, while Health Minister Christian Dube received $168,282.