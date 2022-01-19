Parkland buys meat shops M&M

The Ontario frozen meals company announced that M&M Meat Shops has swallowed up M&M Meat Shops.

In doing so, the Calgary fuel dispenser puts its hands on more than 300 stores and more than 2,000 M&M Express outlets, as well as being able to insert your teeth into more than 500 frozen food recipes.

This transaction marked a turning point for both companies. Ian White, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Innovation, explained that in Parkland’s case, this is above all a way to improve the food supply in all of its markets.

“M&M’s innovative approach to food preparation, national store network and menu development allows us to offer new restaurant-quality dining options that complement our existing quick service restaurants. We plan to increase this capacity in all of our operating areas,” the Parkland CEO explained.

For M&M, the deal marks the end of a strategic redefinition under which the Mississauga-based company has revamped its brand image and transformed its stores.

The company confirmed that the M&M brand is here to stay, and so is the franchise network.

Parkland is found throughout Canada, the United States, and elsewhere in the Americas and the Caribbean. In Quebec, it privately owns the Ultramar banner, which was redeemed after Couche-Tard purchased the CST brand in 2016.

The deal, the amount of which has not been disclosed, is expected to officially close in the first quarter of 2022, once licenses are obtained, notably under competition law.

see also