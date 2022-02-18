Patrick Howard leaves La Tour after two seasons

Patrick Howard is leaving the towera program in which he led frank and open discussions on all topics for two years.

And he announced this himself, Thursday, in the opening part of the show, stressing that he wants to return to writing, directing and acting, and his last animation will take place next April 7, and a new leader will take over his duties next September.

the tower It is a critical hit and ratings, with 2.5 million viewers watching every week despite fierce competition from District 31at 7 pm.

“This project will be an extraordinary human experience and will allow me to have many rich encounters! I will leave with a huge baggage of new knowledge. Throughout the two seasons, I have been struck by the generosity, interest and openness of my guests,” said Patrick Howard, who co-developed the concept. the tower.

He continued, “I will surely miss these daily meetings with my guests and viewers. But after long reflections, I realize that I am tired of telling invented stories. So with a heavy heart, but a head full of ideas, I return to my great passion: writing, acting, directing. Thank you for so generously allowing for ” Living Rooms’ We’ve got a merger every night. I’ll be tasting each of the upcoming shows until April 7. We’ll meet again soon, in a different way.”

Who will take responsibility?

As Patrick Howard is “moving” his apartment will be up for sale and we thought about the comedic real estate broker the happiness Karol-Ann Lapoynte-St-Jacques, brilliantly played by actress Monica Bellon, to find a buyer who, in fact, will become the new host of the tower. The visits have already started, so you should continue.

the tower In numbers:

• 2.5 million viewers every week*

• 550 people have been invited

• 203 opening monologue and many performances

• 400 Service Cocktails

• 10 kilos of Ringulose were eaten

*Source: Numeris, Quebec French, Jan 3 – Feb 3 2022, Mon-Thurs 7-7:30 p.m., 2+, A25-54

see also