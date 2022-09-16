Gwen Stefani Unknown: Plastic Surgeon Explains

Gwen Stefani’s appearance on a late night talk show in the US caused a lot of backlash on social media due to her completely changed face.

Many fans of the singer and coach of The Voice simply couldn’t get over her swollen face, and some judged we no longer recognize her.

Gwen Stefani, 52, was on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers Last Thursday (September 8). However, critics fired after the excerpt from the show was posted on Instagram this week.

“What happened to his face?” Asked a confused fan under his post. Another internet user said, “Oh my God, I didn’t recognize her for a minute.” “Now Gwen! Nooooo! ”

Many people suggested that she seemed so unknown that they didn’t even believe it was her. One fan quipped: “Sorry, who is he?”

screenshot | Late Night with Seth Meyers

These comments contrast with reactions to previous posts from Gwen where she is constantly praised for her looks and feel.

Surgery, Botox or fillers? Hard to say, but the surgeon commented on the situation in a long video on TikTok.

Gwen Stefani has had surgery before as pictures of her appearance over the years show. She definitely had breast augmentation, neuromodulators and fillers.

According to Dr. Smita, a plastic surgeon from New Jersey, it’s also possible that Gwen has had an eyelid lift.

She comments on Gwen’s unrecognizable face.

“To me, a pillow-filler face really looks like (a face full of fillers looks puffy). Basically you have so many fillers in your face that they’re shrinking your eyes, puffy cheeks, and the face doesn’t move as it should. Her eyebrows, which had a nice front arch, are splayed. I am not sure what happened, but there are a lot of things,” Dr. Smita explains.

This does not exclude that Gwen may have recently resorted to plastic surgery.

“His eyes look very tight,” she says, adding that surgery can take six months to a year to show full results, as the swelling can persist.

The star recommends dissolving the filler just because there’s too much. It is also possible to make them disappear by injecting a specific product.



