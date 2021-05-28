Patrick Roy and Mario Tremblay reconcile thanks to an ad [VIDÉO] | Canadian | Sports the sun

ROut of the game With the team trailing 9-1 against the Detroit Red Wings, the goalkeeper twice slipped the head coach of the Canadians slipping into President Ronald Curry’s ear as he had just played his last game for the team.

One can read their lips in the direction of Tremblay “Okay”.

He would be traded with Colorado a few days later to win the Stanley Cup in the same season with the Avalanche.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I came up with the idea of ​​working with Uber Eats and not reuniting with Mario. This is something I’ve had in mind for a long time. If there is one thing that unites it is food.”

“In life, there are opportunities that come by and you have to seize them.” Tremblay, on his part, indicated that Uber Eats was able to create this moment.

Advertising Tonight I eat It was broadcast exclusively on TVA Sports during the first break from Thursday’s game between the Canadians and Toronto Maple Leaves. The campaign promotes a variety of Quebec restaurants and meals that can be found in the app.

“What few people know is that we were roommates during the 1985-1986 season. The pandemic has been an opportunity to reflect and set the record straight and we are very happy to come to terms with Uber Eats. We are really happy to make this decision and we invite ‘Kepikers’ who are cold with their loved ones to think. In the idea of ​​seeing them again, ”he added, with one voice, those who also value the vision provided for restaurants in their area. Steps.

In this adventure, Roy and Tremblay together sign a hockey stick that will be awarded to Opération Enfant Soleil via Uber Eats during the Triathlon. It is being auctioned at uber.encansoleil.ca.