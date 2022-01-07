Patrick Roy: Soon, his interview with the Canadian?

Despite noting that he will soon meet with the management of Canadians, Patrick Roy said he still does not have an interview scheduled for the General Manager position, today at the beginning of the afternoon.

The name of the last goalkeeper to win the Stanley Cup with a foreclosure is on the shortlist and the team intends to meet, according to our information.

I read like you this morning [dans les médias] that I have a meeting. All I can say for now is that there is still no ‘scheduled’ meeting, commented the Remparts’ head coach and general manager, who didn’t want to dwell on the topic at the conclusion of his press conference.

“I will wait and see what happens in my case,” he added.

Wednesday evening, Renaud Lavoie, the media personality of the TVA sports channel. He had claimed that Roy would actually be interviewed by the Canadian Selection Committee Tomorrow. Information that Lavoy reiterated this afternoon.

“first round [d’entrevues] It ends on Friday [demain] If all goes as planned; “We actually meet two to three candidates a day,” he said on TVA Sports yesterday.

“There may be a second round next week with the goal, within 10 days, of making an announcement,” Lavoie continued.

“What do they have to lose?”

Roy had confirmed to the media, at the end of last November, his interest in the position of general manager, following the dismissal of Mark Bergiveen, and then the appointment of Jeff Gorton as vice president of hockey operations.

“What would they lose by trying me?” Since 1993, the club has been going in circles,” he then fired.

Roy’s nomination appears alongside that of Danielle Brier (Flairs), Matthew Darchy (Lightning), Mark Dennis, Kent Hughes, Stefan Kintal, Daniel Sauvago and Emily Castongway, who were considered particularly for the position.

Roy already has experience in this role. Between 2013 and 2016, he served as head coach, general manager, and vice president of hockey operations at Avalanche, winning the Jack Adams Cup.

