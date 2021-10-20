Paul Mukendi reappears at a hotel in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Paul Mukendi, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in Canada for assault and sexual assault, said in an appearance on social media a month ago that he had returned to his country of origin. However, at that time, there was no information confirming that he visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Tuesday, photos showing the pastor began circulating on social media and then in Congolese publications. He stated that he held a press conference at Marika Hotel in Gombe.

A secretary at the hotel establishment confirmed to Radio Canada that a room was rented on Tuesday in the name of Paul Mukendi, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and that about fifteen people were to attend a press conference organized by the same pastor.

Three representatives of the Congolese press told Radio Canada that they had received an invitation to attend the event, and two attended. This is especially the case KongBuzz.tv, which is one of the media outlets that has published pro-Paul Mukendi texts in recent weeks.

Its managing director, Christian Busimbi, confirms that he has sent a representative from his editorial room. another way, Congo deepHe also confirmed his attendance, in addition to broadcasting a short video of the priest speaking. However, Radio Canada was unable to verify the authenticity of the material circulating online.

Police check

The Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ) has taken note of the same information. This information has been analyzed Tuesday evening.

As before, as the criminal investigation is still underway to locate Mr. Mukendi, we will not disclose further information so as not to interfere with the investigation. , said the spokesperson SPVQQuebec City Police Department Marie-Pierre Rivard.

Paul Mukendi was due to turn himself in to the authorities on August 20, after he was dismissed from the Court of Appeal. An arrest warrant has been issued for him since his escape. He is also awaiting a second trial for sexual assault.