PC VR, ray tracing: Hitman 3 presents itself with a second year of content – Teller Report

I must say that Hitman 3 It is now the most successful episode in franchise history and the trilogy launched in 2016 still sees 50 million players, according to studio statistics. To celebrate this success, Hitman 3 Thus, it will be entitled to a second year of content from January 20, 2022. The roadmap includes new maps, stories, modes and other ways to play that will give reasons to re-launch the game throughout 2022.

As it stands, IO Interactive confirms that ray tracing will appear on PC as part of its partnership with Intel, which has already provided support for 8+ core CPUs and variable rate shaders. Another big announcement for PC gamers is the arrival of VR mode in January, which until now was only available on PS VR. The studio will reveal details, including the supported speakers, in the coming weeks.

At the beginning of January, IO Interactive will also reveal details of a new mode called “Target Fugitive Arcade,” which aims to rethink the fugitive objectives formula. This mode will not be a temporary event, and therefore will be permanently incorporated into the list. Finally, IO Interactive is giving a slim preview of the major update that will be released in Spring 2022.