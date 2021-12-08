Peacekeeping summit: Canada promises money, but no soldiers

OTTAWA – Canada exited a high-level peacekeeping summit in South Korea this week after pledging millions of dollars in new money to help the United Nations carry out its missions around the world.

But there was no pledge of new troops and equipment at the United Nations, nor any mention of Canada’s earlier pledge to provide a 200-strong rapid reaction force for peacekeeping.

However, the United States pressed Canada to honor this long-standing commitment and reach out to Seoul with plans to employ the medical staff and drones needed for peacekeeping.

However, experts argue that Canada’s commitment of $85 million over three years to various peacekeeping efforts is substantial compared to the amount of money other countries have pledged.

However, they suggest, the lack of troops and equipment has dashed any hope that the Liberal government would make good on its earlier promises about reengaging in peacekeeping.

They argue that its failure to honor its pledge of a 200-strong force would damage Canada’s credibility when it comes to future UN peacekeeping talks.