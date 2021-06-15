Pekka Rinne wins the King-Clancy Cup

The NHL announced the selection of Rinne minutes before the first game of the semi-finals between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Rinne will receive $25,000 from the National League Foundation which he will donate to a charity of his choice.

The 38-year-old Rinne is one of the biggest names in Predators history. He has racked up 369 wins since his debut with the team in December 2005. This selection also crowns a never-fading commitment over the years to improve the daily lives of many Middle Tennessee citizens.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

In 2012-2013, Rinne, along with former Predators leader Shea Weber, created Children’s Cancer Fund 365 , which aims to raise funds and promote cancer research at Monroe Carrill Jr. Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt.

Since the establishment of this fund, donations to the hospital and its programs have totaled more than $3 million.

He’s a great person on the snow and outside, especially outside. He praised predatory defender Matthias Ekholm.

His attitude toward sports is steeped in class. I have many good things to say about him. He was a leader in this city, in this community, and would be recognized as one of the greatest, if not the best, players to ever wear the Predators’ uniform. Quote from:Matthias Ekholm

The other finalists were Curtis Gabriel of the San Jose Sharks and BK Suban of the New Jersey Devils. Each will receive $5,000 from the National League Foundation which they will donate to a charity of their choice.

Each team selected a candidate for the King-Clancy Cup. The three finalists and recipients were selected by a panel of senior NHL executives, headed by Commissioner Gary Pittman and Assistant Commissioner Bill Daly.