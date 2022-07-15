Pharmacists’ owners denounce the progress of negotiations with Quebec

There is disappointment […] I would say some questioning too […] About the nature of the services that pharmacists will be able to provide in the coming months or years says the chief AQPP Benoit Maureen.

They have been called in as reinforcements by Quebec to vaccinate the population and distribute rapid tests, and pharmacy owners want the government to show them some recognition.

The parties did not agree to increase the fees for the preparation of medicines. These amounts are not used to pay our salaries, but to pay all pharmacy expenses says Benoit Maureen.

He explained that the cost of supplies rose by 12% and that the costs of delivery, gas, electricity and rent also jumped due to inflation. Like any organization, we are faced with an increase in expenses. Labor shortages are also forcing owner pharmacists to offer better salaries to their employees, in order to enhance their retention.

” From the moment the increase we negotiate with the government is less than our outlay, it limits our ability to develop and provide more services. […] Simply! » – Quote from Benoit Maureen, President of the Quebec Pharmacists Association

Since they provide basic services, they have no right to call a strike. Nor can their union launch a slogan to implement pressure tactics.

However, the owner of the pharmacist can, individually and independently, decide to reduce his working hours or stop providing certain services, arguing that he does not have enough income to make his pharmacy profitable.

The Quebec government has called on pharmacists to vaccinate and distribute rapid tests against COVID-19. Photo: Radio Canada/Guylaine Charette

Benoit Morin fears the following reaction from some of its members: Vaccination or treatment is not a source of profit for us. These are the services that we agree to provide to the public. Obviously, a pharmacist owner with more expenses and less income will focus on the essentials. It will not tend to evolve. There is some bitterness because we feel we have kept the castle at all times. It is disappointing!

Pharmacists’ place in the HMOs

In his plan presented in the spring, Minister Christian Dube promises that every Quebecer will have a health professional, in the absence of the ability to introduce him to a family doctor. Therefore pharmacists will be part of the groups invited to contribute more to primary care.

Collaboration exists. We are interested. It is the means that are likely to be difficult. We want to be part of the plan, but we also have to have the means to develop these services and provide that support. It goes through a reasonable agreement for all parties concludes Mr. Maureen.