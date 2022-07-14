Petri: Chat with the stars

The Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars discussed Jeff Petrie on Wednesday.

According to Sportsnet journalist Eric Engelsthe two teams briefly mentioned the CH veteran, but Dallas would like the Habs to keep a portion of his generous salary in the event of a deal.

Petrie, 34, will count $6.25 million on payroll each year through the end of the 2024-25 season under his contract signed in September 2020.

Canadians aren’t apparently enthusiastic about the idea of ​​paying a portion of Petrie’s salary, which dramatically reduces the chances of seeing the defenseman move his family to Texas.

Earlier in the day, our colleague Renaud Lavoie also indicated that CH had no intention of giving draft picks or anything else to encourage another team to take possession of the defender.

Petrie had all kinds of problems last season as the Canadians slipped down the standings. Separated from his family, in particular, he was limited to harvesting 27 points in 68 games, and Habs general manager Kent Hughes has made no secret of his intention to trade him from that moment on.