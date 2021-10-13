Pharmachien’s Dérives podcast wins gold at New York Festivals Radio Awards

In this podcast produced by OHdio, the science publisher aka Pharmachien attempts to understand how people who seek health, spirituality, or personal growth die in exceptional circumstances.

Olivier Bernard hilariously welcomed the news on the Pharmachien’s Facebook page: It was a great surprise to learn this news, it is such an honor. I would like to dedicate this award to Chantal Lavigne, as well as to her family and loved ones, without whom I would not have been able to tell her story. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your trust, authenticity and generosity.

While the first season of drifts He was interested in Sweating Rituals, Season 2, which will be available in November at OHdio, will research ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drink used during rituals in the Amazon.

Award-Winning Radio Theatre

the offer teenage words While he won the silver medal in the category of the best program for children (entertainment). Produced by ICI Premier, the show, produced by Pascal Cosson, tackles taboo topics with teens aged 14-17 who agree to open up to young host Zineb Blanchett.

Three other Canadian radio content won the bronze medal. podcasts Immersion: Grace FjordDirected by Michel Montroy, it won in the Best Feature Film/Documentary (Podcast) category. This News Service production follows the journey of Daphné-Anne Olepika, a 26-year-old woman on a quest to find her biological family in Nunavut.

Miss JulieProduction of ICI Première and Théâtre du Rideau Vert, directed by Francis Legault and Jocelyn Lebeau, took a Bronze Medal in the Best Special Film in Fiction (Entertainment) category. This is the radio version of the play Miss JulieAnd

Finally, the ICI Music Show All cats are grayDirected by Julie-Kristen Barnett, it won a bronze medal in the Best Miniseries (Entertainment) category.

The fight for children’s books, broadcast on ICI Première, and sound echo, a Radio Canada OHdio podcast produced by Toast Studio, also emerged as a finalist.