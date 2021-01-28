Microsoft launched Video Game Netflix, xCloud, in September on Android

Microsoft’s cloud-based gaming service, xCloud, will be included in an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on September 15, providing instant access to over 100 games – including Gears 5, halo 5 And the fate 2 On Android devices.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will provide access to a wide range of games on PC and Xbox as well as xCloud service for $ 16.99 per month. Although it was tested beta on iOS (iPhone, iPad), it will not be offered for these devices upon launch for reasons that remain unclear.

Similar to Google’s Stadia service, xCloud is especially popular among gamers as it provides access to many exclusive Xbox / PC shows without the need to purchase a console or computer. It also lets you keep an eye on already started games on Xbox or on PC, if you already have those games, thanks to cloud backups.

Although it offers a lower resolution than Stadia’s, xCloud will have less latency – the delay between entering the command and performing the corresponding action on screen – than its competitor, according to many media. After testing the service in recent months.

Simply connect a Bluetooth controller to your Android device to play xCloud games. Other than that, Microsoft announced a series of partnerships on Wednesday (A new window) With video game accessory manufacturers, which will sell Bluetooth controllers specifically designed to hold a phone while you play.