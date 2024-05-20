Physical activity is good for your health

Tuesday 14 May 2024, 85 children from the Raymond-Brûlé school in Saint-Loup (Manche), from CE2 to CM1, participated in a sports morning. CM2 teacher Megan Jacques explains: The goal is for children to understand that physical activity is not just about exercising. It also means making physical efforts on a daily basis, such as climbing stairs.

CM1 and CM2 estimated their physical activity time at seven hours per week. These are fairly average results with significant differences between students.

Coming soon flash mob

This awareness morning was attended by Jean-Philippe Duat, School Sports Development Officer at Civic Education, and Josette Lebuhe, from the League Against Cancer.