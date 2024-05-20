Physical activity is good for your health

Tuesday 14 May 2024, 85 children from the Raymond-Brûlé school in Saint-Loup (Manche), from CE2 to CM1, participated in a sports morning. CM2 teacher Megan Jacques explains:
The goal is for children to understand that physical activity is not just about exercising. It also means making physical efforts on a daily basis, such as climbing stairs.
CM1 and CM2 estimated their physical activity time at seven hours per week.
These are fairly average results with significant differences between students.
Coming soon flash mob
This awareness morning was attended by Jean-Philippe Duat, School Sports Development Officer at Civic Education, and Josette Lebuhe, from the League Against Cancer.
In the first stage, students played chuckball and moved with ropes and rubber bands. Jean-Philippe Doat defines:
This will give them ideas for activities with materials they can easily manage. With Josette Lebuhe, the children practiced exercises from the health course offered by the League Against Cancer. The children finished showing a flash mob that they will recreate at the horse farm during the passing of the Olympic torch.
