What fruits and vegetables to eat in August?

By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can benefit from vitamins, minerals and fiber while reducing your calorie intake. Here is a selection of the best fruits and vegetables you can eat in August to support your weight loss goals.

tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in water and fiber, making them ideal for filling you up with low calories. They are also an excellent source of vitamin C and lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Tomatoes can be eaten fresh in salads, in juice, or cooked in various dishes.

option

Made up of 95% water, cucumbers are incredibly hydrating and low in calories. It also contains fiber, which helps digestion and makes you feel full. Add it to your salads or eat it chopped as a snack.

zucchini

Zucchini is low in calories and rich in fiber. They can be used in a variety of dishes, from ratatouille to zucchini pasta to soup. Their high water content helps maintain good hydration and promote satiety.

Pepper

Peppers, whether red, yellow or green, are rich in vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants. Their natural crunch and sweet flavor make them a great addition to any salad or stir-fried dish. It helps increase the size of meals without[…]

