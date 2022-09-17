Pictures | Elizabeth II’s grandchildren gather in front of her coffin

Princes William and Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s six other grandchildren woke up Saturday night around her coffin, two days before the Queen’s funeral.

• Read also: Last weekend to bow to Elizabeth II in London

• Read also: A man accused of sexual assault queues to see the Queen’s coffin

• Read also: Biden is on his way to London for Elizabeth II’s funeral

Charles III’s two sons are often described as enemy brothers, and unlike their six cousins, they wore military uniforms – no longer worn by Harry since his resounding withdrawal from the monarchy.

They assembled at 6:00 p.m. in Westminster Hall, their backs to the coffin and their heads bowed, under the gaze of visitors who had come to bow before the remains of Elizabeth II, on display to the public until Monday morning.

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot

Reuters screenshot



















Then the Queen’s grandchildren officially left after just over 15 minutes of meditation.