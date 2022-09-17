Modern apartment with a view of Lake Ontario

A duo of designers has revised and corrected the décor of this apartment in Toronto’s Harbourfront district. They have transformed an ordinary space into a modern and original place to live.

Valerie Wilcox

The decor of this 1500 square feet apartment2, located on the 65th floor of a residential tower facing Lake Ontario, left something to be desired. The owner, a young professional who splits her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, needed a more dynamic and inspiring living environment. She invited designers Jeff Wortley and Bradley Marx to bring her interiors to life.

They put art and design at the heart of their layout redesign. From the start, a coat of white paint on the walls allowed to airy and refresh the space. Then the designers came up with the smallest details, including furniture and accessories. “Almost everything is new,” says Jeff Wortley. But we made sure to mix elements from different styles and textures to liven up while making things look like they’ve built up over time.”

Living room

Valerie Wilcox

A refined blend of furniture and accessories with a contemporary look, the living room offers warm comfort and a laid-back side that’s good to come back to at the end of the day. On the floor, a thick rug with subtle black spots defines the space and adds to the atmosphere: designers excel at the art of finding beautiful rugs to lay under our feet! The richness of the wood and the colors of the painting warm this immaculate universe.

initialization Bradley Marks and Jeff Wortley, designers, Marley Studio • Black console (in front of the window) and artificial tree in a vase crateandbarrel.ca • Couch Sundays • Armchair and side table Klaus • coffee tables new • Spider wall lamp (on a wall with windows) Elta • pillows Tonic Living • thrown crateandbarrel.ca • carpet cb2.ca

dining hall

Valerie Wilcox

A true art gallery enlivens the wall that connects the living room and dining room. Each plate has been selected to match the tastes and personality of its owner. As seats around the table, a few chairs with fluted backs and a long seat with upholstered backs, are made to measure; Its dazzling blue color is a nod to the colors of the outdoor landscape.

Valerie Wilcox

table crateandbarrel.ca • chairs for you • custom seat garage style • Panter & Tourron pendant lamp and Mette Schelde wall lamp (by the mirror) average • Mirror Elta • Plates theposterclub.com, community6.com, Oppitewall.com, pifineart.com, etsy.com

Valerie Wilcox

dining area

Valerie Wilcox

Next to the kitchen, the dining area is an ode to softness. The curved lines and opulent texture of the chair and banquette pair perfectly with the velvet marble finish of the carved table. This little alcove of purity stands out nicely on the chocolate floor and softens the spartan side that can ooze from dark wood cabinets.

the desk

Valerie Wilcox

In this windowless room, the décor is fresh and lively after all, thanks to the designers’ meticulous choices: whimsical wallpaper, mauve painted ceiling, and round patterned rug create a fun atmosphere, while a series of Matisse color illustrations bring a cherished touch of art to the owner.

Low cabinet and carpet EQ3 • Armchair crateandbarrel.ca • shelves blue dot • Wall paper memo gallery

Guests room

Valerie Wilcox

Linen wall colors and window coverings combine to comfortably envelop the bedroom. As with all rooms in the apartment, a well-chosen rug contributes to the overall design of the layout. The small closet has been converted into a functional nook where guests can work or refresh after a nap.

Valerie Wilcox

bed wayfair.ca • nightstands EQ3 • stool and bedding crateandbarrel.ca • table lamps human home • Suspension West Elm • pillows Elte Mkt • Mirror cb2.ca • blinds (making) Maple Fabric and Carpet • panels (in place) theposterclub.com • paint Petit Champlain CC-454 (wall at the head of the bed) Benjamin Moore

Valerie Wilcox

master bedroom

Valerie Wilcox

The owner wanted a room where art and graphic forms would have their place, but in a sober and soothing log. So the designers preferred a beige, light brown and white palette which comes in many different textures.

The sheer curtain, which runs from floor to ceiling over the entire polished wall, provides privacy without masking the light. The hanging design – reminiscent of painting motifs – is original and fun, without detracting from the calm atmosphere of this lounge area.

Valerie Wilcox

bed Sundays • Bedside tables and rugs crateandbarrel.ca • wall unit blue dot • Armchair cb2.ca • candelabra EQ3 • Suspension Salt in the judiciary project Plates theposterclub.com

the toilet

Valerie Wilcox

Few interventions were necessary in this room. The designers just replaced the medicine cabinets with a decorative mirror that expands the space and reflects the palette they chose to liven up the décor. They’ve kept the vanity unit functional, with a small white ceramic backsplash protecting the walls from stains.

Vanity and mirrors wayfair.ca • Gothic Arch Paint CSP-80 (Walls) Benjamin Moore