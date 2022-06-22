Pictures | Plane catches fire while landing in Miami

US investigators are scheduled to arrive, on Wednesday, at Miami Airport (southeast), where a Red Air plane landed on Tuesday due to a problem with the landing gear, causing a fire and the evacuation of more than 120 people, three of whom were injured.

Pictures transmitted by the American media show the plane, McDonnell Douglas, who came from the Dominican Republic, across the tarmac, half in the grass, her nose smashed, while passengers hastily left the cabin on one side, black smoke is visible from the other. .

The US Transportation Safety Agency, NTSB, “is sending a team of investigators to Miami after the landing gear collapse and runway flight of MD-82 at International Airport today from Miami,” tweeted Tuesday.

“The front landing gear has collapsed, which appears to have caused a fire,” the airport said in a tweet.

“Three patients have been transferred to nearby hospitals,” the Miami Fire Department said. They pointed out that they “controlled the fire and limited fuel leakage.”

Red Air, a small, low-cost airline based in the Dominican Republic that launched in November, said on Twitter that flight L5-203 “experienced technical difficulties” when it landed around 5:45 p.m. local time.

It indicates that 130 passengers and 10 crew members were evacuated from the plane.

But a spokesman for the airport told AFP on Wednesday that “126 people were on board,” adding that it “does not have the number of crew members.”