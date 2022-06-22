For Windows 11 and Windows 10, their download is blocked in Russia

According to several sources, downloading Windows 11 and Windows 10 ISOs from Microsoft servers no longer works in Russia. This information was reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

As confirmed by Computer Those using a VPN server based in Russia faced the same problem. This is not all. Some common Microsoft tools to install fail.

In detail while requesting to download ISO images for these two operating systems, the response resulted in a nice error”404 – File or Directory Not FoundIt is always possible to recover the tool Media Creation Tool for Windows 11 But running it generates the error 0x80072F8F-0x20000. These concerns are only for Russian users because using a VPN outside Russia is a solution to the situation.

Windows 11, 10 and Russia, a bug or an official position?

The main question is whether this is a bug or an official position by Microsoft. If Redmond does not comment, we know that decisions have been made to comply with the sanctions announced by governments.

In March, sales of its products ceased. This affected software such as Windows and devices such as the Xbox console. At the beginning of June, Microsoft Confirmed decrease in its presence In Russia with the determination that all its contractual obligations will be fulfilled.