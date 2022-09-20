Pictures | Quebec in the heart of Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic: ‘It wasn’t a pretty sight’

Quebecers traveling to the Dominican Republic found themselves confined to their hotel rooms as Hurricane Fiona hit the country on Monday.

“It’s very quiet inside here compared to outside. It was eventful. It’s much quieter than it was 30 minutes ago. There is moderation, but it wasn’t nice to see, really not nice,” says Evan Leonard, in an interview with LCN. see it.”

The vacationer took pictures of the hotel complex where it is located where you can see the killed trees and debris scattered on the ground everywhere.

At about 9pm on a Sunday evening, hotel guests had to go back to their rooms.

“At 9:30 p.m., they came to bring breakfast, dinner, and dinner tonight, so we’re really stuck in the room until dinner, until further notice,” the man explains.

The couple, who traveled to the country “on a whim” to the surprise of two friends, are waiting for a call from the hotel to leave their room.

Quebecers are now wondering when they will be able to return home.

“We certainly won’t be able to leave tomorrow because the trees must definitely take the roads, so we’re waiting for the mail to come back by the door or by phone in the room,” says Mr. Leonard.

