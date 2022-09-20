Trampled Titans in Buffalo

The Bills claimed their second win of the season, after winning their opening game 31-10 against the mighty Los Angeles Rams on September 8.

Stefon Diggs shined for the three touchdown winners, as did quarterback Josh Allen. He finished his night work with a 317-yard pass. It even stayed on the sidelines during the fourth quarter, due to its comfortable lead.

In front of Ryan Tanehill he had a much harder game, scoring only 11 out of 17 pass attempts. He was replaced by junior Malik Willis after being the victim of a second interception, against Matt Milano, who then joined the end zone.

Reggie Gilliam also had a fall for the bills.

Allen hit a 300-yard plateau in a game for the fifteenth time in his career.

The Giants suffered a second straight loss, after losing to the New York Giants 21-20 last week.

Bills’ Dane Jackson sustained a neck injury in a collision with a teammate and was taken to hospital for evaluation.

In another NFL game Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7.