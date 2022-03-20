Southern Post | Governments inject more than $16 million into the Longueuil Application Preparation Center

The Wiptec Center was commissioned to prepare applications last fall in Longueuil, and has received financial assistance from the federal and provincial governments. The announcement was made Friday morning at the Longueuil facilities, where 630 people are expected to be employed by the end of the year.





Wiptec services are in demand for both consumers and stores and supermarkets. The project will be divided into three phases; The first, which has already been completed, represents an investment of nearly $100 million.





The federal government awarded $3 million from a regional economic growth program through the Innovation Program. With this amount, the company, which has already been established in Sherbrooke since 2002, will be able to have an automated system for selecting orders.





Pascal Saint Ong, Federal Minister responsible for Economic Development of Canada, explained: “With financial assistance from our government, Wiptec will be able to facilitate the digital transformation of SMEs in a context where e-commerce has been pushed during the pandemic. The regions of Quebec. This support will allow the company to provide a service best for its customers and contribute to the recovery of the economy of Quebec and Canada.”





Quebec awards $13.125 million; The $8 million comes from the ESSOR program managed by Investissement Québec. Thus, Wiptec’s consolidation services will be upgraded to small businesses in Quebec in order to improve their e-commerce logistics. This will allow him to do e-commerce logistics. The other part is a direct loan from Investissement Québec.





“Since its inception, Wiptec has been distinguished by a focus on innovation and digital tools to deliver a customized service and meet the ever-increasing demand of its clients,” suggests Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. By participating in the implementation of this new order preparation center, our regional team is pleased to support the company’s growth projects. It will continue to support entrepreneurs until they achieve their goals and remain competitive.”





Lucy Licourse, Delegate Minister for Economics, said that Webtech, with its expertise and innovations, will be able to meet the ever-increasing demand for online purchases. Studies show an 118% increase in online sales volume in 2020.





Investment Phase 2 is already underway in Wiptec. Ultimately, in January 2023, the building’s area will double, which will then reach 1.7 million square feet.





(with Lillian Larger)