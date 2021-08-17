Pilot projects to modernize the filing system

(Montreal) Quebec on Tuesday announced the start of seven pilot projects to modernize the deposit system currently in place across the province by involving retail players.

Maysa Farrah

Journalism

These new pilot projects will soon be implemented in the cities of Granby, Chateauguay, Trois-Rivieres, Mont Laurier, Tribune and Montreal.

Beverage companies will be the future owners of the modern system. The final reform of the deposit will begin by the end of 2022.

“Updating the deposit is a fundamental change that will make it possible in particular to improve glass recycling, which is a long-standing concern of SAQ. Therefore, we invite our customers located near one or another of the pilot projects to return their containers, whether they are returnable or in Phase it back up,” explained Marie-Helen Lagasse, Vice President of Business. Public, Communication and Social Responsibility Société des alcools du Québec

One of the pilot projects will take place at the SAQ Dépôt in Terrebonne. The establishment will be able to collect bottles of wine and spirits, as well as all other beverage containers.

Citizens will be able to return their containers either directly to participating retailers, which are equipped with the latest technology. Another alternative would allow containers to be deposited at designated delivery centers.

“With our plans to expand deposits, modernize selective collection, recover organic materials and a circular economy, we are moving towards our goal of a zero-waste society,” explained Environment Minister Benoit Charette.