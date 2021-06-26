Play Xbox X Series games on your Xbox One with xCloud

Xbox Game Pass It was arguably one of the biggest beneficiaries of E3 2021. Microsoft has let us see a slew of games that will hit its service in both 2021 and 2022. But it’s also true that, for the first time, some titles exclusive to the Xbox Series X | S and PC made because of artistic ambition. However, if you have a file Xbox One And that you think you’ll be left out of the party, you’re wrong.

While the Xbox X Series and Xbox Series S will be the two consoles capable of playing games like Starfield and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among other things to come, Xbox One users will still have the option to enjoy them thanks to the cloud. Yes, Microsoft announced it xCloud will be available on previous generation devices. So that its users can play next-gen experiences despite the console’s technical limitations.

Remember that xCloud, like any other streaming game infrastructure, has the task of processing a video game in the meantime Sends the video signal to an app or device.. In this case, of course, it would be the Xbox One. It’s a huge blow for Microsoft, not only to boost Xbox Game Pass (xCloud is included with the Ultimate membership), but also to extend the lifecycle of older hardware.

starfield

“For the millions of people playing on Xbox One today, we can’t wait to share more about how many next-generation games, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, are brought to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming — just as we are doing the Redmond-based company,” said the Redmond-based company. Based on Xbox Wire “Mobile Devices, Tablets and Browsers”.

Xbox One still has a lot to say

Could this move hurt Xbox X sales | S Series Prime Beyond rarity? Yes maybe. There won’t be any reason to say goodbye to your Xbox One anytime soon if the experience through xCloud is good. But don’t misinterpret the above: Microsoft makes no mistake by sacrificing some sales of its next-generation platform. The truth is that a few years ago, it was obvious that Attracting Xbox Game Pass subscribers is Redmond’s top priority.It doesn’t matter where they come from…