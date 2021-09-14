Poet and playwright Michel Garneau has passed away

Born in Montreal in 1939, he got his start in the radio world when he was 15 years old as a broadcaster.

Passionate about poetry, he devotes himself to body and soul and publishes about thirty collections.

For him, poetry was a way to improve everyday life , explained in an interview with Radio Canada director Robert Bellon, who has worked with Michel Garneau on several radio programs on Radio Canada.

crazy clarity project

Michel Garneau seeks through his works to make everyday life poetic, but without any illusions. He was involved in the Crazy Serenity Project. This was the key phrase Robert Blondin said.

In addition to his poetry collections, the author has published several texts for theater, including: Emilie will never be picked by anemones again (1981), which had Monique Mercure and Michel Rossignol as interpreters. Many of his plays will be translated and performed all over the world.

The playwright is also appreciated for translating into the Quebec language many plays, as well as poems, including those of Leonard Cohen.

On radio, Michel Garneau primarily plays on Radio Canada, hosting or co-hosting among others dropout starAnd Grand Gas And happiness.

Michel Garneau and Armand Saint-Jean hosted “La grand’jase”, a program recorded in front of an audience at Terrasse St-Denis, in Montreal. Photo: Radio Canada/Guy Dubois

He was awarded the Governor General of Canada Award twice: in 1978 for his collection of poetry Little horses in love; In 1990 for his play Mademoiselle lips.