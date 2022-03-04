Poolers: Target Players for March 4th Matches

Every day, NHL.com’s team of hockey experts provides an overview of the different rosters that will play with each other and identifies some players who can stand out and achieve success.

Shipping agents

Jack HughesNJD (versus NYR) – The New Jersey Devils center has 14 points (six goals and eight assists) and 30 shots on target during its current eight-game point streak. Hughes is full of vitality and pays big sums to subscribers. It might be helpful to target his buddies too Igor Sharangowicz (11 points in the last eight games) and Dawson Mercer (nine for eight) against the New York Rangers, who tied 1-2-0 in their last three meetings in which they allowed nine goals.

Alexis LavrinierNYR (versus NJD) – The Rangers winger enjoys using it in the first line with Mika Zibanjad And the Chris Crieder In recent matches. He has four points, including three goals in his last four matches. Lafrenière’s average score per game (0.33) is similar to the junior season (0.38), but is showing encouraging signs in the final phase of the season. Quebecers and Rangers face the Devils, who have allowed at least 29 goals in their last seven games (4.14 per game; fourth worst performance since February 10).

Video: PHI @NYR: Lafrenière shows patience

defender

Rasmus DahlenBUF (versus MIN) – The Buffalo Sabers defense provided an assist in the win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday to take his total points tally to 12 (2 goals, 10 assists) in his last 14 games. With 35 points in 53 games and an average point per game of 0.66 (14th place among defenders), he is close to his best performance (0.68) earned in 2019-20 (40 points in 59 games). Wild, the Sabers opponent, has been struggling lately. He has allowed 42 goals in his last nine matches (4.67 per game).

guardian

