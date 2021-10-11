Pools Ambiance Collectifs becomes a water game

AquaticPlay is now the brand name covering collective corporate project management, within the Ambiance Group. The “Piscines Ambances” has successfully re-orientated the activity, which will from now on focus on the design and construction of water play areas.

Strong partnership with Canadian manufacturer Waterplay

In fact, the group is based on its partnership with the exclusive distributor in France of equipment for the Canadian company Waterplay. The latter, famous for the quality and variety of its aquatic offerings, offers guarantees of reliability, technology and creativity. A wide range of colors, customizable decorations, a flush mounting system with safe and vandal-resistant ground, modularity of play areas, and even the ease of winter are all strengths of Waterplay Games.

New aquatics brand succeeds Piscines Ambances Collectifs

To complete this offer in aquatic entertainment equipment, AquaticPlay offers its customers a full range of services. Thus, the teams ensure the design of the stadiums thanks to the development of 2D plans and 3D models. This support takes into account the different areas of alertness that must be included to stimulate the motor and intellectual abilities of young children. These areas are designed to accommodate children of all ages, from two years of age, as well as children with reduced mobility, so that everyone can enjoy the fun of the water, in a safe environment, especially due to the lack of water. high water. . Designed primarily for children, it also aims to communicate between generations and invite accompanying adults to return to childhood.

The brand can also, if the customer does not have the necessary technical skills, manage the entire installation of the playground, from the hydraulic network to game programming. It also ensures the various stages of equipment maintenance, in order to ensure its continuity.

AquaticPlay

The new fun AquaticPlay in 2021

This year, activity towers have been highlighted to delight young children (from 2 years old). These multi-level water play structures offer fun experiences and can adapt over time thanks to different spray effects, the addition of slides, or even interactive planes.

Pals is already popular with kids too! New kid-engineered playmates are manipulated to transform and splash other players with water spinning 360 degrees, while providing the transparency of their color palettes with creative shapes.

Another attraction to encourage kids to anticipate and get the adrenaline pumping: Soakers! These are 3 or 5 tilted buckets that flip at random intervals on the playground… Kids can watch the clear containers fill with water as they go… Excitement guaranteed!