This final was a chance to witness a duel between Christine Sinclair and Kipker Evelyn Faines, his Canadian teammates.

Sinclair also scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute, throwing thorns forward with a long shot from outside the penalty area.

The beginning of the Twitter widget. Skipping the piece? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the piece?

Portland largely dominated the first half, both in terms of shots and possession.

Sinclair’s major national opponent and US veteran, Carly Lloyd, tied the two teams an hour later with a header in good standing.

The beginning of the Twitter widget. Skipping the piece? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the piece?

Both teams attacked relentlessly until the end of organizational time, but despite numerous warnings from each side, the score remained 1-1 after 90 minutes.

After the first five penalties in the penalties, which were played right after the end of the organizational time, the score was 4-4.

At 5-5, goalkeeper Adriana Franch blocked Nahome Kawasumi’s shot, then Morgan Weaver confirmed Thorns’s victory by beating Didi Harakic.

The beginning of the Twitter widget. Skipping the piece? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the piece?