Burn a house for science

The airtight burning of the residence will take place until 3 pm on Saturday in Saint-Barnabé-Sud, near Saint-Hyacinthe, in Montérégie.

The main goal is to collect data that makes the profession of firefighters safer.

During this incineration process, tests will be carried out, among other things, with an emulsifying agent of the encapsulation type of the F-500 brand, with the aim of improving extinguishing methods.

The chief of operations at Laval Fire Department, Claude Lucier, ran out of patience to hear the search results. These will be implemented by the University of Ottawa, which is also on site.

“I believe in the packaging device product,” said Claude Lucier. We can actually see it in our lights. It makes a difference, but here we’ll have scientific data to back it up […]. It is a product added to the water, like foam, that absorbs the carbon particles released during a fire. “

‘My Stanley Cup’

After seeing teammate Langes Villeneuve lose his lung cancer battle last November, Claude Lucier wants to make a difference.

“The cover can prevent cancer,” said the man, who has worked for 27 years. To be able to have this project, after losing a firefighter to toxic smoke lung cancer, for me it is my Stanley Cup. I have high expectations. I’ve been waiting for an event like this for eight years. It’s complicated and we had to get a lot of licenses. “

“I will present my studies to the nine full-time fire departments in Quebec,” he adds. The goal is to reduce the risk of cancer in firefighters. We already have the tools available to improve employee health and safety, such as washing machines, but this study will allow us to make more progress. “

Other benefits

While Laval firefighters will test the cover, their counterparts from the Régie intermunicipale de protection fire du nord des Maskoutains will also be present. They will not use this technology. Instead, they will confine yourself to less water to extinguish a spreading fire.

“They are in a network where there is no fire hydrant,” explains Claude Lucier. So they will practice optimization methods to extinguish the same fire. After that, the University of Ottawa will conduct a study of cancer by comparing the remnants that will be on the lids of our different lids. “

Ville de Laval will use a drone to film the event. This will then allow several professionals to study the evolution of the process in real time.

The Quebec Fire Protection Institute (IPIQ) is also on site to ensure compliance with NFPA standards, as well as providing multiple instructors for training during the event.