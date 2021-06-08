Potential breakthrough in understanding diabetes | science | news | the sun

DrStudy years published Monday in Nature ConnectionsDiabetes researcher André Marette fed groups of mice exactly the same diet, but by changing the types of proteins they ate: some (in addition to fats and sugars) ate only one protein called casein found in milk, while others were given a mixture of proteins Similar to the “normal” human diet.

The result: In mice on a “low-calorie” diet, the type of protein consumed did not change much in weight, but in mice on a richer diet, a varied diet in protein was associated with increased intake. 15% stronger in weight after 12 weeks on the “casein only” diet.

In addition, Mr. Maret explains, “The insulin levels were also different. [ndlr : les protéines variées favorisaient plus le diabète] The gaps were large. And even after only two weeks, microbes [les bactéries qui vivent dans nos intestins] It has been altered, so the type of protein you eat has an effect. (…) Normally, the body ends up mobilizing fat reserves, but by changing the type of proteins in our mice, it seemed that there was a blockage in the liver. [qui nuisait à la remobilisation des réserves de graisse]».

Marit says the significance of this discovery is twofold. First, it was previously thought that types of protein had no effect on weight gain or diabetes, but it seems we will have to reconsider this idea. Then it could change the way we raise lab mice, especially the ones with which we study obesity and diabetes. Right now, almost all of them are fed only casein – but if that prevents diabetes altogether, it could misrepresent the data.

Note that researchers from Duke Universities (US), Gothenburg (Sweden), and Copenhagen (Denmark) also contributed to the article.