Presidency: Day of the second round of French expatriates | French presidency 2022

On the contrary In the first round two weeks agoAs endless lines formed in front of polling stations at Montreal’s Palais des Conventions, voting went smoothly on Saturday. The French were plenty on Saturday morning to show up at the polling stations, but traffic was down by dinner time.

The organizers have revised their strategy: today there are twice as many volunteers on April 10 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, even if the number of polling stations remains the same, at 39.

In the Ottawa and Gatineau region, French citizens vote at Lycée Claudel in the federal capital.

In both Ottawa and Montreal, polling stations will close at 7 p.m.

To be able to vote, French people abroad must be registered on the consular electoral roll. All registered persons have received a summons by e-mail or by mail indicating the location of the polling station.

The large crowd at the beginning of the day reduced dinner time at the Palais des Congrès to vote in the second round of the French presidential election. Photo: afp via getty Images / ALEXIS AUBIN

In the first round, only 35.12% of registered voters abroad participated in the poll, i.e. 504,291 out of the 1.4 million people appearing on consular electoral rolls. Emmanuel Macron received 45.09% of the French expatriate vote, followed by Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 21.92%. National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen came fifth in the standings abroad, behind Eric Zemmour (Recovery) and Yannick Gadot (European Ecology – Greens).

Who will preside over the Fifth Republic?

The duel of 2017 is repeated: Emmanuel Macron (La République en Marche) is again measured against Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the National Rally (called the National Front until 2018).

If he wins, Emmanuel Macron will become the first president to be re-elected for a second term since Jacques Chirac in 2002. As for Marine Le Pen, if elected, she would be the first woman and the first far-right leader to come to power in France.

” We no longer see an opposition between a right-wing party and a left-wing party, as we used to see an opposition between a party [centriste] And a party that represents the largest margins of the electorate. So, we wonder what will happen today. » – Quote from Arthur Self, Counsellor for French nationals residing abroad at the French Consulate in Quebec

The main themes of the campaign, listed in an Elabe survey published in early April, are purchasing power, health and safety, pensions, immigration and the environment.

The latest polls predict the outgoing president’s victory in a repeat of the 2017 duel, however, both camps fear laying off their constituents in the middle of the school holidays.

The results of the presidential election will be announced on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m. (local time in France, or 2 p.m. EST).

According to Radio Canada collaborator in France, Vincent Touraine, the chips are down if we rely on the latest polls. Emmanuel Macron will collect on average 55% of the vote, while Marine Le Pen will get 45% on average.

The gap was narrower at the end of the first cycle, but only widened over the course of the days.

why? Quite simply because Emmanuel Macron has already entered the campaign after the first round. He went out into the field and gave speeches outside. Marine Le Pen continued her campaign, but it has lost some of its momentum since it started earlier.