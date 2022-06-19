Prevent Windows Store from opening automatically in Chrome/Firefox

Advertising

If you set Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as your default browser and click a Windows Store link to download an app, the Windows Store opens automatically. If you are looking for a way to stop opening a file Windows Store automatically on your Windows 11/10/8.1 PC, then take a break and read this article.

Prevent Windows Store from opening automatically in Chrome

Take for example chrome Browser first. Close all open browser windows, if any. Now open Windows Explorer and Go to the next website given below.

%userprofile%\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data

Once you get here, find a file named home country Right-click on it and select Open with Notepad.

Now press Ctrl + F and find the following line of text in the file:

ms-windows-store

Once you find it, click on it and change its value from forged to me TRUE.

Now save the file and open Chrome browser again. The Windows Store will no longer appear automatically.

Make Firefox prevent the Windows Store from opening automatically

to open fire fox Browser and typing About: setting in the address bar. When you get a warning, ignore it and tap I’ll be careful, I promise button.

Next, find the following parameter:

network.protocol-handler.external.ms-windows-store

Now double click on it to set it to forged instead of the default TRUE.

It should work!

