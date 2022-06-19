Joe Biden falls off his bike, then gets up quickly

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Rehoboth Beach) Le président américain Joe Biden, 79 ans, est tombé en voulant descendre de son vélo à l’arrêt samedi matin dans le Delaware, où il passe le week-end, mais s’est rapidement relevé et an assuré aller « Hassan “.

During a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, a small coastal town where he regularly spends weekends at his oceanfront villa, the president fell around 9:40 a.m., according to a reporter from the presidential pool.

Biden wanted to stop by to speak to passersby and reporters waiting for him, but said he had difficulty taking his foot off the pedal, which is equipped with a toe clip. He fell on his side while his bike was parked, according to a video clip of the journalist.

Photo by Elisabeth Franz, Reuters

He was soon surrounded by his security personnel, but he soon got back on his feet.

When asked about his condition, he replied: “I’m fine.”

The president wore blue pants, sneakers, a bicycle helmet and gloves. According to the journalist, there were no visible traces of the fall, such as scratches.

He then spoke briefly to passersby, then reporters, got back on his bike and left about 5 minutes later.

“As the president said, his foot got stuck in the pedal and he got off the bike, and he’s fine,” a White House official said.

“There is no need for medical assistance,” the official added. The president is looking forward to spending the rest of the day with his family. »

He was accompanied on his path by his wife, Jill Biden, who did not witness the fall and continued on her way. The couple celebrates their 45th anniversary this weekend.

Later that day, a video posted to social media showed Joe Biden walking out of the church. Journalists and onlookers asked him if he sustained any injuries after his fall.

Joe Biden did not respond, but made three small jumps and raised his fists, a sign of strength.

The health of all US presidents is under close scrutiny, particularly the case of Joe Biden, the oldest US president in office.

In November 2020, Biden, already elected but not yet president, fractured his foot while playing with one of two German Shepherds, Major.

A year later, in November 2021, his doctor noted during a medical examination that Joe Biden was “healthy,” “strong” and “fit” to do his job.