Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today issued the following statement welcoming the new Governor-General of Canada, His Excellency The Right Honorable Mary Simon:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, it is my honor and pleasure to host the 30thNS The Governor General of Canada, The Right Honorable Mary Simon.

Her happiness was born in Nonavik, northern Quebec, and has spent her life working for those around her. A tireless advocate for Inuit rights, culture, youth, and the environment, she has received countless honors. Additionally, she is the first Inuit woman to hold the position of Ambassador to Canada .

“Throughout his remarkable career, His Excellency has shown a deep determination to advance social, economic and human rights issues. She has played a pioneering role in strengthening the bonds between the peoples of the Arctic regions both nationally and internationally. I know that as Governor General of Canada and Guardian of the Constitution and institutions of our country, she will be able to use Her unique experience and perspective to represent Canadians in all their diversity, both at home and abroad Canada I am also confident that as Commander in Chief of Canada, she will work to support the brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who are making huge sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of our country and our people.

“The historical nature of this moment inspires me, as our country continues to confront the harsh realities of our collective past. I know that her happiness, as the first Aboriginal Governor-General of Canada, will help us face these hard realities together, moving forward on the common path of reconciliation and building bridges among all who live in this country.

Today we also salute Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, who has served the Commonwealth and its people for 69 years with grace, dignity and wisdom. This is the 13NS His Majesty the King has been appointed Governor-General of Canada since assuming the throne in 1952.

I thank His Excellency The Right Honorable Mary Simon for her consent to the service, and I offer her my sincere congratulations. I invite all Canadians to find inspiration and hope in this important step forward for our country. I also invite them to join me in wishing her the best of luck as she holds the highest and oldest office in our country to realize her vision of a fairer and more equitable Canada. “

