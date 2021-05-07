The Prime Minister’s trip itinerary for Friday 7 May 2021

Please note that all mentioned times are local.

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

11 hours 30 The Canadian Prime Minister will address the situation surrounding COVID-19. This is followed by a press briefing. Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Mary Ng, Minister for International Development, Karina Gould, Director of Public Health Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and Canadian Vice President of Public Health, Dr. Howard Ngu, will be there.

Room 200

Édifice Sir John A. MacDonald

144 Wellington Street

Media notes :

Free coverage

Media representatives wishing to cover this event must be certified by the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Journalists can participate in the activity over the phone where they can ask questions.

Number to call to participate:

Local: 9003-954-613

Toll Free: 1-866-206-0153

Access code: 6822783 #

15 hours 15 By default, the Prime Minister will meet with mayors in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

Closed to the media.

16 hours 40 The Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Caltrow, will actually meet with employees of the Langley Association of Community Services in Langley, British Columbia, to discuss mental health as part of Mental Health Week.

Closed to the media.