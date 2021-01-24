Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign a deal with Netflix

Six months after leaving the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle set out to make documentaries and TV shows for children. They just signed an agreement with Netflix.

The couple now lives in Santa Barbara, California, and intends to work on stories and themes close to their hearts. Several projects are in development, including a documentary series on nature and another on inspiring women.

Our life allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, but also people’s courage, resilience, and need for connection. […] Our goal is to create content that informs, but also provides hope Harry and Megan said in a statement.

Variety is on display

The couple’s new production house plans to make room for cultural diversity behind the camera.

Meghan Markle stressed that she will not pursue her acting career, although she has made some voiceover comments in recent months.

Prince Harry recently worked on producing the documentary Phoenix Rising About the history of the Paralympics, which have been shown online on Netflix since last week.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and content director at Netflix, said the couple has inspired millions of people around the world with their originality and optimism.

He added that the company was proud to have chosen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Netflix to tell inspiring stories.