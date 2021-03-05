Prince Philip, Elizabeth II’s husband, was transferred to another hospital in London

London | Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred to a private hospital in London, Friday, where he was admitted in mid-February due to infection, after heart surgery at another facility.

“After the successful surgery of the Duke of Edinburgh at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness was transferred to King Edward VII Hospital this morning,” the palace said in a statement. The 99-year-old will stay there for several days to continue his treatment.

He added that the prince, who will celebrate his 100th birthday in June, will stay there “for several days to continue his treatment.”

Prince Philip has been hospitalized since February 16, to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in central London on Monday and underwent a “surgery” for a heart problem at this institution, which has the largest specialized cardiovascular service in Europe.

The move raised fears of his health deteriorating, but on Wednesday, his daughter-in-law Camilla, wife of Crown Prince Charles, indicated that the situation was “slightly improving”.

“He suffers sometimes,” the Duchess of Cornwall added, adding, “We keep our fingers crossed.”

Storm

His hospitalization comes in the midst of a storm on the British monarchy, in the face of the crisis resulting from the upcoming broadcast, Sunday, of the confession of Prince Harry, the Queen’s grandson, and his wife Megan Markle on American television, almost a year after their actual withdrawal from the monarchy and their exile in California.

Prince Philip, known for his strong personality but also for his blunders or bad-taste jokes, was hospitalized in February as a “precaution” after he fell ill.

Buckingham Palace determined a few days later that this hospital treatment was due to an infection.

Her son Prince Charles visited her.

Prince Philip, born in Corfu on June 10, 1921 with the title of Prince of Greece and Denmark, in 2009 broke the record for the longevity of spouses of British monarchs held by Charlotte, wife of George III.

He retired in August 2017, having made more than 22,000 official engagements since his wife assumed the throne in 1952.

He has already been hospitalized several times since 2017, most recently in December 2019 due to “pre-existing health problems”.

In January 2019, he had a stunning car accident when his Land Rover collided with another vehicle coming from a driveway on Sandringham Estate and overturned. He was unharmed, and then gave up driving.