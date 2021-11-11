Pro tour on mandatory break

Tour team Pro It was announced Thursday that they had been forced to reschedule eight shows that were scheduled to take place in November and December, only to give actor Benoit Brier time to rest after surgery to treat peritonitis.

Pierre Marc Durevage

Journalism

Thus, planned shows will resume at Odyssée Hall in Gatineau in September, those at Albert-Dumouchel Hall in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield in May, performances at Carré 150 in Victoriaville in November and those at Léo-Paul-Therrien Hall. of Drummondville in April. Ticket holders can contact the respective venues for postponement arrangements and future performance dates.

Benoît Brière plans to join his play partners Martin Drainville and Luc Guérin from January 21 at the Théâtre Desjardins in Lasalle.

a tour Pro The new management, which took over in June 2019 of the legendary play created by Michel Cottier, Marcel Gauthier and Marc Messier in 1979, will run until December 2022. The original version of ProWritten in collaboration with Claude Monnier, Jean-Pierre Plante and Francine Ruel, it proved to be the greatest success in the history of Quebec theater, giving 3,322 performances in front of more than 3,394,195 spectators.

Visit .’s website Pro For details and schedules