Jan Seberg’s Story: Watch the Woman Fall

Deep down, who was Gene Seberg? The actress who became the logo of the new wave thanks to a T-shirt from Herald Tribune And a legendary close-up shot in to the last breath ( What is disgusting?“,” text “:” What is disgusting? “}}”> What is disgusting? I asked, right in the public eye)?

Married committed and hard-line artist Roman Gary? A young woman who entered the cinema in a very painful way (at the age of 17, she was chosen to be Joan of Arc from Otto Preminger and was seriously burned during the filming of the scene on the stake)? Free and trendy lover? A perplexed mother (will she organize the burial of her daughter – who died a few days after her birth – in a glass coffin to prove her whiteness…)? Unhappy wife?

A little bit of all that of course, but Jane Seberg’s story (siberg), directed by Australian Benedict Andrews, does not necessarily seek to unravel the mystery. Unfathomable, probably.

No, the film focuses on a specific and crucial moment in the actress’s life. In 1968, after returning to the United States for filming, she began an affair with Hakim Jamal, an activist for the Black Panther Organization (he was alive after the assassination of Malcolm X).

You therefore consider her dangerous – a famous white actress who supports the civil rights movement? The risk of infection is very high – Federal Bureau of Investigation (The FBI), the ultimate representative of the conservative trends in the country, bugged her. Then you begin to descend into hell, of paranoia, alcohol and pills taken by handfuls.

The Jan Seberg story by Dominic Andrews Image: Amazon Studios



in himself, Jane Seberg’s story It may not be the kind of movie that will go down in history. Traditional staging music drips fashion and sets too fluid to capture the artistic political ferment of the United States in the late 1960s; The story takes many angles…the paint isn’t quite there.

And yet the film, thanks to the lanky and languid presence of Kristen Stewart, carries these women’s indomitable motto for a world that condemns them to motherhood or the status of something beautiful. Yesterday is like today.

The blond, short hair gives her the appearance of a little bird fallen from the nest, while contrasting the ferocity of Seberg’s social and political commitments (honest, sure, but misunderstood), the actress here gives a stunning performance. Watching her transform a young woman who possesses her full potential and seduce her into a utterly confused, haunted, self-destructive poor thing, and we understand why, years later, she’d be so amazing as Lady Di in the movie. . SpencerWritten by Pablo Larren.

Former teen star Kristen Stewart is unparalleled in diving into vulnerabilities and making it heartbreaking. And Jan Seberg, with such a tragic fate, was the character she dreams of appearing again.

The trailer (Source: Vimeo)