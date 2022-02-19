Project C-11 recognizes the French, but forgets the radios

Bill C-11 amending the Broadcasting Act was introduced in the House of Representatives on February 2 by Canadian Heritage Minister, Pablo Rodriguez.

Some players in the cultural world called it a “big step forward”, as it gives way to language minority communities, others criticized the bill for neglecting community radio stations.

Negotiate with Netflix, YouTube, Spotify…

Under a liberal electoral promise, the Canadian Heritage Minister had 100 days to work with him law Project On broadcast in the House of Commons, the deadline he met was 2 February.

C-11 takes the torch from its predecessor, and Bell C-10Worn during Parliament by former Canadian Heritage Minister, Stephen Gilbolt. The project died on the order sheet when Parliament was dissolved last summer after a spark sharp criticism Regarding the protection of content in French.

In general, Bill C-11 aims to get platforms like Netflix, YouTube or Spotify to contribute to the creation of Canadian content. This will be to the Canadian Radio, Television and Communications Commission (CRTC) to ensure that each platform negotiates the amount of its contribution, in accordance with the business model.