Documentary about Jean-Marc Vallee in preparation

Produced by Pierre Even, friend of Jean-Marc Valli who produced his films crazy And the Flora CoffeeDirected by Marie-Julie Dallaire. Directed the documentary like a waveof which Jean-Marc Vallee was the executive producer.

Marie-Julie Dallier, who says she made friends with Jean-Marc Valli about the release crazyDescribes the project as a method To honor her, to keep her alive, to mourn, using our common language: cinema .

The family and friends of Jean-Marc Valli united to produce this film

The film will see the light of day thanks to the support and involvement of the late Quebec filmmaker’s family: he has Alex and Emile Valli and their mother is Chantal Kédiot.

Cinematographer Yves Belanger, who has filmed some of the director’s most ambitious projects, including the feature film Wild And the series sharp objects Broadcast by HBO, it will also participate in the project.

Composed of archives and original photos, this documentary will allow viewers to spend a moment with Jean-Marc Vallee, who is the production company of Item 7, of which Pierre Even is its founder and president.

print cut thank you bye It will be released at the end of 2023 at the earliest.