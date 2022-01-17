promotion for CH?

The Canadians can look forward to a little boost on Monday afternoon when they face the Arizona Coyotes.

Indeed, striker Josh Anderson, who has been on the sidelines since the start of December, should be back for the game.

After that, Tyler Toffoli could also return to play for the last three games of the team’s road trip, either in Vegas, Colorado or Minnesota.

Thus, the duel between the Habs and Coyotes will be one of the bottom of the rankings while the two teams are the 32nd and 31st teams, respectively, in the NHL general classification. Dominique Ducharme’s forces have collected 19 points since the start of the season while “Utes” has 20 points.

The Canadians have only had one win in their last 10 matches. Wolves are doing a little better, with three wins in their last 10 matches.

It’s the first game in two nights for the Habs, who head to Dallas to face the Superstars on Tuesday.

Reinforcement in Laval

Additionally, forwards Rafael Harvey Benard and Jesse Yellonen as well as defender Gianni Verbrother were taken to Laval’s rocket in the morning.

Harvey-Pinard and Ylonen have not played since their names were listed on the COVID-19 list on January 4.

Fairbrother, who also followed COVID-19 protocol, did not have the opportunity to play a game with the Habs.