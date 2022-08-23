Provincial elections | Radio Canada will bring chefs together twice

Radio Canada will bring together leaders of Quebec’s major political parties twice during the upcoming election campaign.

Marc-Andre Lemieux

Journalism

On Sunday, September 4, Prime Minister François Legault (Coalition Avenir Quebec), Dominique Englade (Liberal Party of Quebec), Gabriel Nadeau Dubois (Quebec Solidere), Paul Saint-Pierre Blamondon (Quebec Party) and Eric Duhemy (Conservative Party of Quebec) will participate in Five leaders, one election, live. Foot On ICI RDI and ICI TÉLÉ at 8pm, this 120-minute show will be hosted by Anne-Marie Dussault, Céline Galipeau and Patrice Roy. Radio Canada, which launched its 2022-2023 season Tuesday, revealed the news.

For its part, the Leaders Debate hosted by Patrice Roy will be broadcast on ICI TÉLÉ, ICI RDI and Télé-Québec on September 22 at 8pm, one week after the face to face of value added tax.

Although all opinion polls point to an easy win for François Legault in the October 3 poll, news anchor Patrice Roy noted, in an interview with Journalism Last week he was excited to cover this regional campaign. “Even if people say they know who will win, there are a lot of stories we will follow.”

Elsewhere, Gérald Fillion will present, on the ICI RDI, a special edition of Economic Zone On inflation (August 25 at 6 pm), as well as an economic debate (September 8 at 6 pm), during which candidates from the five major parties will be invited to defend their vision of Quebec’s economic challenges.

During the campaign, Sebastien Buffet added a new daily appointment, country enthusiasts (weekdays at 4:30 pm). Deputies departing there on a daily basis will comment on the good and bad moves of the parties.