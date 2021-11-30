PS5, after Black Friday, new stocks coming this week?

Still looking for PS5? In the event that you do not buy it on sale during Black Friday, it can still be found in stock, which is already very good news, given the shortage we have known for a year. The Sony PS5 is a rare video game console, which is why you have to check the internet carefully in hopes of ordering it before Christmas.

Go to merchants to find your PS5:

Where do you go after Black Friday to find the PS5?

Right now, brands like Leclerc, Cdiscount, Amazon, Boulanger or even Micromania regularly sell a small stock of PS5 Standard Edition or PS5 Digital Edition. Usually a few hundred lots are offered at flash sales, which sometimes last only a few minutes before we run out of stock. This weekend between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, many online shopping sites are expected to offer PS5 consoles, but you’re not the only one who wants to.