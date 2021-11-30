Sexual misconduct: Host Chris Cuomo, strategist for his brother Andrew

Chris Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes role as an unofficial advisor to his older brother, forced to resign In August 2021, after a torrent of allegations he had always denied, they had already been exposed. But documents posted on the Attorney General’s Office’s Letitia James website reveal public relations assistance on a larger scale than previously known.

After being called to testify before New York investigators, law graduate Chris Cuomo admitted that as the defendants began in the public square, in February and March of 2021, to blame the former governor for improper behavior of New York, he was in regular contact with his brother.

Host Prime Como Time, whose text of his testimony spans 348 pages, also admitted to exchanging letters with key advisers in the office of the 64-year-old former Democratic governor.

Exhibits in the file, which include several emails and text messages, but several clips have been redacted, show that he was in close contact with Andrew Cuomo’s principal assistant, Melissa DeRosa.

The 51-year-old host also lobbied to help his brother’s office deal with a barrage of accusations as he defied the strategy used to deal with it.

you have to trust me […] More than these people He wrote, for example, in a text message dated March 10. We make mistakes that we cannot afford.

He went so far as to dictate press releases in which he suggested providing detailed responses to the allegations.

According to his testimony, but also according to the transcripts, Chris Cuomo also used his press sources to obtain information on the accused.

Three days after an article from The New York Times Who is the You mentioned a third alleged victim Who claimed that Andrew Cuomo wanted to kiss her in September 2019 during a wedding, wrote for example, on March 4th: I have some information about the wedding girl .

However, he denied wanting to cover his brother.

« I was worried that it wasn’t handled the right way, and that [n’était] It’s not my job to deal with it, okay? » – Quote from Chris Cuomo, interviewing investigators in New York, July 15, 2021

I don’t work for the governor. I am not defending him in this matter. I don’t cover it. you know, […] This is not what I do , he told investigators.

CNN is looking for “clarification”

CNN said in a statement that it would review the new information.

« The thousands of pages of additional texts and documents released today by the New York Attorney General deserve careful consideration. » – Quote from CNN

The network claims to own talks We will seek it More explanation About the meaning of the information contained in the documents.

Some accused the channel’s chiefs of fitting in the man who leads one of the station’s most famous programmes. Prime Como Time The channel recorded the highest viewership in the third quarter.

The Washington Post He revealed in May 2021 the advisory role of Cuomo’s youngest sibling and reported his participation in conference calls devoted to the strategy surrounding crisis management. Chris Cuomo especially encouraged his brother to remain in his position.

Then CNN ruled inappropriate That his facilitator participated in such exchanges, but without raging against him. He himself later admitted that he had committed a crime flaw .

I obviously understand what’s going on with my brother. Obviously I can’t cover him because he’s my brother He said on the air at the beginning of March, adding that the network was clearly not going to do without it.

I am not a consultant. I am a brother. I didn’t control anything at all. I was there to listen and give my opinion , continued five months later, following a report from Letitia James, which implicated him.

During the pandemic, Andrew Cuomo was a regular guest on his brother’s show, a situation that impressed viewers but drew criticism, even internally.

fallen model

Earlier this year, New Yorkers demonstrated to demand the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Getty Images/Scott Heins

Attorney General Letitia James also posted online transcripts or videos of interviews with several of Andrew Cuomo’s former colleagues on Monday, who described their efforts to challenge the allegations.

Losing acclaim after emerging as a national political star during the pandemic, Andrew Cuomo, aiming for a fourth term, finally decided to throw off the towel, avoiding impeachment trial.

The resignation of the politician, son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, came eight months after the first allegation and a week after Conviction report from the attorney general New York, published in early August.

In its 165-page report, the latter documented the case of 11 women who claimed to have been subjected to inappropriate gestures or remarks by Andrew Cuomo.